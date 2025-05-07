Dry winter brews trouble for Kangra tea

The rainfall deficit in Himachal’s Kangra valley this winter has led to a dip in the production and quality of tea leaves, growers say. In January and February, there was a 26% rain deficit in HP. (HT File)

The tea growers in Kangra valley say only one round of plucking was possible in April, as compared to the usual four rounds. They say the lack of soil moisture has affected the quality of tea leaves as well. According to the growers, 40% of the annual production generally occurs during April, May and June, but this year, they expect only up to 20% in this time.

The tea industry in Himachal has been facing challenges due to climate change, with annual production dipping last year as well. The state produced nearly nine lakh kg tea in 2024, a sharp decline from more than 11 lakh kg produced in 2023.

In Himachal, tea leaves are primarily grown in Kangra district and the crop is rain-fed with fewer means of irrigation.

Kangra valley Small Tea Planters Association president Suksham Butail says the situation is bad primarily due to low winter rainfall.

“There used to be four rounds of plucking in April, but this year, only one round took place in most gardens and two in a few,” he said, and added: “Last year, my garden produced around 15,000 kg of green leaves, but this year, it has only reached 7,000 kg. The quality of leaves has also suffered due to the dry soil.”

“Around 40% of the crop is usually harvested in April, May and June. April’s harvest has seen a dip. If there is no significant rainfall in the next few weeks, production in May and June will also suffer,” he added.

Himachal recorded an 84% rainfall deficit in January, receiving 13.3 mm of rain against a normal of 85.3 mm, marking the ninth lowest January rainfall since 1901.

In both January and February (winter season), there was a 26% precipitation deficit. The state was 33% rain deficient in March.

Earlier, the state had received 41% deficient rainfall in post-monsoon season (October to December).

The tea growers expressed concern over the changing weather and its impact on cultivation in Kangra. Brajinder Singh, a tea grower from Palampur, said the soil is low on moisture. “The gardens are mostly rain-fed and lack irrigation facilities. Typically, plucking begins in April, but in case of adequate rainfall, it can start as early as mid-March.”

“For us, the first flush is crucial as its quality is high and it commands better prices in the market. We used to cover most of our costs from the first flush alone,” he added.

Expressing concern over changing weather patterns, he said, “Extreme weather events are impacting tea cultivation. The crop is declining and if this trend continues, production may fall further in the future. Less rainfall also affects the aroma and flavour of Kangra tea, for which it is known,” he said.

Kangra tea is known for its unique aroma and traces of fruity flavour. It is grown 900 to 1,400 metre above sea level on the slopes of the Dhauladhar mountain range in the western Himalayas.

Jameson, then superintendent of the Botanical Tea Gardens, had in 1849 spotted the region’s potential for tea cultivation. Being one of India’s smallest tea regions makes Kangra green and black tea exclusive.