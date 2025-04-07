Elderly screened, given tips on healthy aging during health camp in Chandigarh

Senior citizens were offered an array of services, including general health assessments, blood pressure and blood sugar evaluations, etc, during a camp organised by the Chandigarh chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Sector 35 on Sunday to mark World Heath Day. The camp also featured engaging interactive sessions on healthy aging and disease prevention, as well as yoga and exercise demonstrations tailored for seniors. (HT File)

Over 300 senior citizens participated in the camp, which also offered services like hearing and eye examinations, CPR demonstrations, ECGs, and consultations with specialist physicians.

The camp also featured engaging interactive sessions on healthy aging and disease prevention, as well as yoga and exercise demonstrations tailored for seniors.

IMA president Dr Pawan Kumar Kansal said, “The health camp was an initiative to give back to the community and promote health and wellness among senior citizens. We were proud to see the overwhelming response, with over 300 seniors examined.”

Dr Nirmal Bhasin, honorary secretary, said, “Doctors and health workers need to contribute more to society through such programs to make Chandigarh a healthier place for seniors.”