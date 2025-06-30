Five-storeyed building collapses in Shimla, cloudburst in Rampur

Hours after evacuation, a five-storeyed residential building collapsed in the Bhattakuffar area of Shimla as heavy rain continued to pound Himachal Pradesh on Monday, officials said. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), very heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places on Monday, while heavy rainfall was observed at a few places in the state during the last 24 hours. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Though there was no casualty in the incident that occurred in Mathu Colony situated on the road leading to Chamyana Super Specialty Hospital, it triggered panic among the residents of nearby buildings. Preliminary reports suggest that cracks might have developed due to the ongoing four-lane road construction in the area, which could have weakened the foundation of the building. The district authorities are now assessing the damage and the stability of surrounding structures.

The incident brought back memories of the August 14, 2023, Shimla monsoon fury, when heavy rain triggered a landslide in the Summer Hill area, bringing down a temple that led to the death of 20 people.

Meanwhile, trade at the Bhattakuffar Fruit Mandi has been disrupted since Sunday as stones rolled down the hill. Mandi was damaged in a landslide in 2020, but it has not been restored fully so far.

A cloudburst was reported at Sikaseri village in Rampur tehsil of Shimla district. Officials said no loss of life was reported. However, 35 goats were washed away by a flash flood late due to cloudburst in the forest area near Ganvi Panchayat of Rampur tehsil.

259 roads blocked, multiple landslides

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), as many as 259 roads were blocked in the state on Monday, including 139 roads in Mandi district. The water level in rivers and khads also increased at various locations, including Beas.

The heavy rainfall continued to trigger landslides at various places in the hill-states, leading to traffic disruptions. A landslide at the entrance of the Thalout tunnel on the Mandi-Kullu national highway caused traffic disruption, blocking the road and stranding hundreds of vehicles in a massive traffic jam inside the tunnel. Traffic disruptions were also reported on Kalka-Shimla NH-05 at Chakki Mor. A landslide was also reported at Dharampur in Mandi district.

So far, 23 people have lost lives in the state due to disasters during the monsoon season in the state. It includes eight persons who were killed in flashfloods and eight persons who died due to drowning.

Rainfall to continue in coming days

The IMD, Shimla office, has predicted heavy rainfall to continue in parts of the state till July 6. The weather office has sounded a yellow of heavy rainfall in Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts on Tuesday. On July 2, 10 districts of the state will remain under a yellow alert.

While heavy rainfall continued in the state, the highest rainfall of 12 cm was recorded in Pandoh and Mandi, followed by Palampur (8 cm), Chuari (7 cm), Kasauli (6 cm), Sundernagar (6 cm), Banjar (6 cm), Sujanpur Tira (5 cm), Guler (4 cm), Jogindarnagar (4 cm), Shillaro (3 cm) and Baijnath (3 cm).