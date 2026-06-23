Former Panchkula MC chief, co-accused sent to judicial custody

A local court on Monday sent suspended IAS officer and former Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Ram Kumar Singh, and former superintendent of Haryana development and panchayats department, Prince Sharma, to judicial custody in connection with the alleged misappropriation of ₹79 crore from the civic body’s account at IDFC First Bank’s branch in Sector 32, Chandigarh. The embezzlement is a part of a larger scam at the Sector 32 IDFC branch, in which funds to the tune of ₹504 crore of Haryana government departments were siphoned off through forged, non-existent fixed deposits. (HT File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had produced the duo before the court after their three-day remand ended.

During the remand period, the CBI confronted the accused with various digital and documentary evidence, including the opening of a new account at IDFC’s Sector-32 branch, quotations obtained for fixed deposits, SMS alerts received on registered mobile numbers, account statements, and actions taken after the alleged fraudulent transactions came to light.

The agency further told the court that digital evidence indicated that the misappropriated funds were delivered through carriers and that the investigators are examining where the money was parked. The accused were also questioned about their communications with their co-accused, deletion of data from mobile devices, and the handing over of cheques that were allegedly used to siphon off government funds.

The CBI further questioned the accused on when they first became aware of the fraud, the benefits allegedly received in return for favours extended, and the involvement of bank officials, government employees and private individuals who may have facilitated the crime.

Investigators also sought explanations regarding the transfer of funds to shell companies and their subsequent return to government accounts, as well as the issuance of cheques for fixed deposits in the same bank when a simple letter could have sufficed.

The CBI also told the court that searches had been conducted at the residences of the IAS officer and Sharma, and the documents seized were being scrutinised.

Continued custody necessary: CBI

Seeking their judicial custody, the CBI argued that the accused wield considerable influence over persons connected with the conspiracy, including subordinate officials and material witnesses. If released, they could either intimidate witnesses or influence other suspects to tamper with evidence, the agency said, adding that the involvement of other persons, including senior government functionaries, was yet to be ascertained.

The embezzlement is a part of a larger scam at the Sector 32 IDFC branch, in which funds to the tune of ₹504 crore of Haryana government departments were siphoned off through forged, non-existent fixed deposits, debit notes and routed to shell entities. Singh was arrested from his residence in Karnal on June 18. Sharma was also arrested the same day. According to the CBI, the offences alleged against the accused are punishable with imprisonment of ten years or more.