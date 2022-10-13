Former Zirakpur MC executive officer held for amassing wealth by misusing official position

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Girish Verma, former executive officer (EO) of Zirakpur municipal council, for allegedly amassing huge wealth than the disclosed sources of his income by misusing his official position.

Verma, who is currently posted as EO, Bhikhiwind, Amritsar, will be produced before a local court on Thursday.

A VB spokesperson said through investigation, the bureau found 10 different properties that had been purchased by the EO in his name, besides his wife Sangeeta Verma and son Vikas Verma.

Among these properties are commercial showrooms in Zirakpur and Panchkula, and houses in Panchkula and Ludhiana. Besides the accused also purchased plots in Kansal, Chandigarh; Dhakoli, Zirakpur, and Khudal Kalan, Mansa. Apart from this, he had invested ₹1.32 crore in two developer firms in the name of his son.

The spokesperson said the VB will also probe the role of other persons who had transferred huge amounts of money into the accounts of Verma and his family members.

“During further investigation, the bureau is likely to find more undisclosed moveable/immoveable properties amassed by the accused, besides his links with higher public servants and businessmen,” he added.

Revealing more details, an official said the VB investigated the accused’s moveable and immoveable properties between April 1, 2008 and March 31, 2021.

The probe revealed that while the accused received an income of ₹7,95,76,097 from all known sources, he spent ₹15,11,15,448 during the aforesaid period. “Thereby, it was found that he spent more than ₹7,15,39,352, which is 89.90% more than his income, and that he accumulated wealth through corruption,” the official said.

A case under Sections 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Verma at the VB police station in Mohali.