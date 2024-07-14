HAFED to explore opportunities in Rwanda, Tanzania

Encouraged with the successful export of basmati rice worth 132 million USD to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Haryana state co-op supply and marketing federation (HAFED) has initiated efforts to explore export opportunities in Rwanda and Tanzania. Encouraged with the successful export of basmati rice worth 132 million USD to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Haryana state co-op supply and marketing federation (HAFED) has initiated efforts to explore export opportunities in Rwanda and Tanzania. (andystjohn - stock.adobe.com/ Representational image)

A delegation comprising HAFED chairman Kailash Bhagat, managing director J Ganesan, visited Rwanda to hold meetings with director general of armed forces shops at Kigali on July 12.

“After detailed discussions, it was agreed in principle to finalise a long-term contract with HAFED for a regular supply of rice to armed forces shops in Rwanda and also explore the possibility of exporting refined sunflower oil, cold pressed mustard oil and millet-based products,” an official spokesperson said.

Ganesan said the delegation also held talks with officers of the high commission of India at Rwanda to explore business opportunities in Rwanda. HAFED has also set up its stall in the 48th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DIFT) in Tanzania to showcase its products.