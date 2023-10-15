News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hailstorm in Kulgam, Shopian damages harvest-ready apple

Hailstorm in Kulgam, Shopian damages harvest-ready apple

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Oct 16, 2023 05:24 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir over the next two days

A hailstorm in the evening caused massive damage to the crops and fruits in south Kashmir’s Kulgam and Shopian districts. Residents said the hailstorm damaged the apple fruit which was ready for harvesting.

Residents said the hailstorm damaged the apple fruit which was ready for harvesting. (HT File Photo)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir over the next two days. On Sunday, IMD said the weather remained mostly dry in most areas of J&K.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami said that hailstorm has spelt doom for apple orchards in many villages. He said that it was crucial for authorities to assess the damage and provide adequate compensation.

There were light rains in north western Kupwara district as the evening approached, MeT department said.

“The weather improved with just light rainfall in Kupwara towards evening,” a MeT official said. He added that the strength of the western disturbance was expected to intensify as the night falls.

“On Monday, we should expect widespread light to moderate rains and snowfall over higher reaches,” he added.

Western disturbances are weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region.

The MeT issued an advisory of heavy snowfall at some places in the higher reaches on Monday with light rain and snowfall in higher reaches likely at scattered places on Tuesday as well.

The official said that the day temperatures have started to fall with Srinagar recording a maximum of 22 °C on Sunday.

The MeT advisory said farmers should postpone harvesting of crops till Tuesday.

“The precipitation may disrupt transportation, especially at vulnerable places like Zojila, Mughal Road, Sinthan Top, Sadnatop etc,” the MeT department said.

