Haryana forms panel to study crop cultivation cost

The Haryana government has constituted a high-level committee to examine the current cost involved in cultivation of major kharif and rabi crops that contribute to the state’s agricultural economy and suggest improvements to ensure fair and remunerative prices for farmers. The committee, which will meet twice a year, will make recommendations on the necessary actions to make the policy more effective and responsive to the needs of farmers in Haryana. (HT File)

The panel headed by additional chief secretary (agriculture and farmers’ welfare) will evaluate the existing price policy for crops and suggest improvements to ensure fair and remunerative prices for farmers, aligning with the cost of production.

Based on its findings, the committee will recommend to the state government the actions that can be taken to enhance the effectiveness of the price policy. “The committee will focus on ensuring that the price policy benefits farmers while addressing their economic needs and challenges, contributing to the growth of Haryana’s agricultural sector,” a government spokesperson said.

As the mandate to this high-powered panel is to review the current price policy for the upcoming crop seasons and years, the government aims to craft policies that balance the interests of farmers, consumers and the state’s economic priorities.

A Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran spokesperson said that the state government is committed to the welfare of farmers and ensuring that the state’s agricultural sector remains robust, competitive and sustainable in the years to come.

“The formation of this committee comes in response to the need for a sustainable and farmer-friendly price policy that ensures fair remuneration for agricultural produce, promotes crop diversification and addresses the challenges posed by rising production costs,” an official spokesperson said.

Examining the cost of cultivation, reviewing the price policy, providing recommendations and supporting farmer welfare are the key objectives of the committee.

The committee will consist of director, additional directors, joint directors and deputy directors from the agriculture department, heads of economics and agronomy section of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar and director of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department as members and chief executive officer of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran as member secretary.

“By bringing together experts, stakeholders and farmer representatives, the government aims to create a platform that actively addresses the challenges faced by the agricultural community, ensures fair remuneration and promotes sustainable farming practices,” the spokesperson said. He said that this committee will serve as a catalyst for informed decision-making, paving the way for more effective policies that prioritise the well-being of farmers and strengthen the agricultural sector as a whole.