Haryana govt committed to fulfil every promise: Manohar Lal Khattar

Union minister for urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the state government led by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is committed to fulfil every promise made to the public and the biggest example is the launch of Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana. Union minister for urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar during an event in Karnal on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Khattar was in Karnal to chair the district-level programme of the scheme’s launch at the Kalpana Chawla Medical College auditorium on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay .

Similar programmes were held in Ambala, where cabinet minister Anil Vij was the chief guest, while his counterparts Shyam Singh Rana was in Yamunanagar, Mahipal Dhanda in Panipat and Gaurav Gautam in Kurukshetra.

During the programme in Karnal, Khattar said, “We promised to introduce the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, and today we have done it. The application for this scheme has been launched today. Mothers and sisters who register themselves by October will start receiving ₹2,100 in their accounts from November 1, 2025.”

He said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was a great thinker, pioneer of social reform and Antyodaya.

Khattar said that seva pakhwada is being organised every year from the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 to the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2.

Khattar, during his public address also narrated inspirational incidents from the lives of former PM Shastri, Upadhyay, PM Modi and social worker Anna Hazare, while also mentioning several schemes launched during his own tenure.

He also disclosed that in the coming days, the old age pensions in the state will also increase from ₹3,000 to ₹3,200.

Earlier, Khattar inaugurated several health projects worth ₹28 crore and also inspected a mega health camp at the venue, where he donated ₹15,000 from his own pocket and became a Nikshay Mitra to adopt five TB patients for six months.

The funds donated by him will provide five patients with a nutritious diet for six months, ensuring their speedy recovery.