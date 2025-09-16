Haryana: MSMEs are key to national economic growth: Saini

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are contributing significantly to the country’s economic growth, playing pivotal role in the success of initiatives like Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and Make in India, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at the Laghu Udyog Bharati convention at Samalkha in Panipat on Monday. (HT)

Speaking at the national convention of Laghu Udyog Bharati at Samalkha in Panipat district, Saini stated that the three-day industry discussions would offer new directions for the growth of MSMEs and inspire young entrepreneurs to help achieve the vision of a Developed India – Developed Haryana.

Union minister and Karnal MP, Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP state president Mohan Lal Kaushik, MLAs Manmohan Bhadana and Pramod Vij, former MP Sanjay Bhatia, and other notable leaders were also present at the event.

Saini said that the state government is implementing special schemes and incentive policies to ensure that small industries thrive and entrepreneurs are equipped to compete in the market.

The chief minister said that although Haryana accounts for only 1.3% of India’s geographical area, it contributes 3.6% to the national GDP, as per the advance estimates for 2024-25. The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown at 10.8% over the past decade, adding that thousands of MSMEs operating in unauthorised industrial areas of Faridabad, Panipat, Yamunanagar, and Ambala have been granted relief, enabling them to reap significant benefits.

“Plans are underway to establish 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) in the state, with land acquisition already in progress for three new IMTs along national highways – in Ambala, Jind, and Faridabad-Palwal. Additionally, areas for IMTs have been identified in Kosli and Naraiangarh,” Saini added.

The chief minister further stated that the state government has reduced the regulatory burden by easing over 1,100 compliances across 48 departments, thus promoting ease of doing business. As a result, 7.66 lakh micro, small, and medium industries have been established in Haryana over the past 11 years, creating employment opportunities for 39 lakh people. Over 230 online services are being provided through the single roof clearance system to streamline business procedures.

Haryana, according to Saini, has become the first choice for investors and startups, emerging as the 7th largest state in terms of startup numbers with more than 9,100 recognised startups and 19 unicorns. The state’s next goal is to increase women’s participation in startups from 50% to 60%.

Under the Haryana State Startup Policy, financial assistance of ₹1.14 crore has already been provided to 22 startups.

The chief minister also said that a fund of funds worth ₹2,000 crore is being established with private sector participation to support startups. The state is also actively encouraging AI-based startups, launching a ₹10 crore startup fund specifically for drone technology, and offering training to 500 young farmers in Karnal.

Union minister Khattar, in his address, said that industries play a vital role in the country’s development, adding that the government’s industry-friendly policies, including the reduction of GST slabs, as key achievements for the sector.

He stressed the importance of promoting MSMEs in rural and remote areas to generate local employment and boost exports, adding that women must also be encouraged to play a stronger role in small industries.

“MSMEs currently employ about 28 crore people across the country and are a critical driver in achieving India’s goal of surpassing Germany to become the third-largest economy globally,” Khattar said.

The Union minister also said that the Centre has launched 22 schemes for the promotion of MSMEs, from which entrepreneurs can benefit.