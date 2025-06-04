Haryana rationalisation panel recommends revised structure for 88 municipal bodies

The Haryana Rationalisation Commission on Tuesday submitted a set of 18 reports to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini recommending a revised structure for each of the 88 municipal corporations, councils, and committees in the state. The Haryana Rationalisation Commission on Tuesday submitted a set of 18 reports to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini recommending a revised structure for each of the 88 municipal corporations, councils, and committees in the state. (Representational image)

An official spokesperson said that the Commission has also proposed creation of an independent department of drainage and groundwater recharging for flood control by segregating the irrigation department into two entities. The Commission has also suggested establishment of new institutions and the closure of redundant ones across several departments. With the exception of two or three departments, the number of posts is expected to increase significantly in almost all other departments. According to data available on the state government’s Human Resource Management System (HRMS), the Commission has recommended creating 1,05,832 posts against the existing 1,04,980 posts in 21 departments, the spokesperson said.

The Rationalization Commission was constituted under the chairmanship of former IAS officer Rajan Gupta in 2023 for making recommendations to restructure government departments, boards, and corporations. The objective is to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness of government bodies. The Commission was also tasked with suggesting the introduction of modern management systems to improve departmental efficiency and enhance accountability at all levels of officers and officials.

The spokesperson said that reports submitted by the Commission included 16 department-specific reports and two general reports. The 16 reports covered all engineering departments as well as transport, urban local bodies, agriculture, higher education departments.

Chairman of Rationalization Commission, Rajan Gupta said that another set of five reports is nearly complete and will be submitted within a few days. The exercise in respect of another 23 departments is at an advanced stage, he said.

The spokesperson said the CM accepted the first set of reports and directed the chief secretary and other officers to initiate immediate steps for their implementation. The CM said that five departments should be taken up on a pilot basis for time-bound implementation. These included public health engineering, irrigation, mines and geology, horticulture, and urban local bodies.

The former IAS officer said that the Commission in its report pertaining to Human Resource Management System (HRMS), has recommended a complete overhaul of the platform. It has recommended that the HRMS should include sanctioned posts for each functional and establishment office within the departments. This will facilitate smooth management of human resources, including the effective placement of employees.