Haryana registered 16% rise in GST collection: Dushyant
Haryana deputy chief minister said on Sunday that the state registered 16% increase in revenue from the goods and services tax (GST) in 2021-22 and bagged fifth slot in the entire country in GST collection.
The total GST collection in 2021-22 was ₹35,390 crore in comparison to ₹30,507 crore collected during the corresponding financial year, the deputy chief minister said at a press conference here.
“We have set a target of ₹40,000 crore for GST collection this year,” he added.
The deputy CM said the total collection of the SGST has been ₹15,115 crore, which was earlier ₹11,959 crore. He said rise in the SGST revenue became possible after a team of the officers was constituted that cracked down on GST evasion.
He said steps were taken to reduce the delay in fetching data, while the GST offices in Haryana were modernised at a cost of ₹30 crore.
Dushyant said transit slips were introduced for better control of interstate movement of liquor and high-security holograms have also been implemented under track and trace system.
He said flow meters and CCTV cameras have been installed at all distilleries and bottling plants in Haryana. There will also be a facility of QR code system under which transparency in the process will be ensured.
Robust coalition
The deputy chief minister said the BJP-JJP coalition will jointly contest the upcoming polls of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and local bodies. He said the coalition government is running smoothly as well as successfully. He said the BJP-JJP will also fight the next Lok Sabha and assembly elections together.
Responding to a question, Dushyant said every political party is preparing for the local bodies elections and the BJP-JJP will decide on the seat-sharing formula as the matter is already under discussion.
The deputy CM said following a green signal from the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Haryana government has set the ball rolling so that the state election commission can hold the polls at the earliest.
Digital support to patwaris
The deputy CM said all tehsils and patwarkhanas will be equipped with digital tools while the farmers will be given the facility of self-reporting the crop damage through a common portal.
He said Haryana government will shortly start a facility under which the farmers will be able to upload the crop damage information through their mobile phones to cut the delay.
Nadda, Khattar to inaugurate cancer care centre in Ambala on May 9
A tertiary care cancer centre named after former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, built at a cost of ₹72 crore in Ambala Cantonment, is all set for inauguration by BJP's national president JP Nadda and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday. Officials said that Nadda is expected to arrive via train at Ambala Cantonment railway station, from where Health minister Anil Vij will accompany him to the event site.
Karnal: MBBS student kills self with father’s licensed pistol
A 23-year-old man allegedly killed himself with the licensed pistol of his father in Karnal's Nissing, police said on Sunday. The deceased was the son of a Karnal-based doctor and a student of MBBS final year at a college in Bengaluru. Police officials said the incident took place on Sunday when the deceased was alone in his room.
Haryana: Teen assaulted by group in Hisar
An 18-year-old boy was attacked with sticks and iron rods by a group of 12 to 14 persons at The victim, Mohit Kumar, a student of Class 12's a father's shop at Hisar's Uklana town, police said on Sunday. The victim, Mohit Kumar, a student of Class 12, suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar. A spokesman of Hisar police said the incident took place when Mohit was sitting at the shop in the absence of his father Ramniwas.
2 teenage boys feared drowned in Chenab in J&K’s Ramban
Two teenage boys, who had gone for a bath in the Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, are feared to have drowned in the river, police said on Sunday. Station house officer Ramban Sandeep Charak said Parvinder Singh, 16, and Nitish Kumar, 15, of Diargali-Rajgarh, had gone for a bath in the river and slipped into deep waters on Sunday afternoon.
Two terrorists arrested in Kashmir’s Bandipora
Two 'hybrid' terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday. On a specific input regarding movement of terrorists from Bandipora to Srinagar, a checkpoint was established by security forces near Wullar Vantage Aragam on Saturday, a police official said. He identified them as Abid Ali and Faisal Hassan Parray -- both residents of Herpora Achan Pulwama.
