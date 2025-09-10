Haryana will encourage floriculture: Agriculture minister

Inspired by Europe’s thriving floriculture industry, Haryana is now looking to push flower farming as a key element of its farm diversification strategy, agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana said on Tuesday after returning from a week-long visit to France and The Netherlands where he explored advanced practices and innovative technologies to boost the state’s agricultural growth. Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana during his visit to the France and The Netherlands where he explored advanced practices and innovative technologies to boost the state’s agricultural growth.

The tour’s centrepiece was the September 4 visit to the Royal Flora Holland Aalsmeer flower auction centre. Located in Aalsmeer, this globally acclaimed facility handles over 20 million flowers and plants daily, serving as a benchmark for floral trade, officials who were part of the delegation said.

“The visit’s objective was to explore cutting-edge agricultural practices related to potato and flower farming. Europe’s strong floriculture sector is inspiring and Haryana will also promote flower farming in the state,” Rana said, adding that the potato conference in the Netherlands also provided insights into how potato production and exports take place in Europe.

“The visit was highly successful and the state’s agriculture department will take necessary steps to encourage farmers to adopt the latest technologies used in global horticulture and floriculture markets.”

The tour kicked-off on September 2 with a visit to the potato expo in Lelystad on September 3 where the delegation that included principal secretary (agriculture) Pankaj Agarwal met Dutch potato experts and held discussions revolving around precision farming, disease-resistant varieties, and export strategies, offering actionable insights for Haryana’s potato farmers.

The officials said the delegation got insight into sustainable practices, including water recycling and energy-efficient greenhouses, which process 12 billion flowers annually. The visit also included a tour of the adjacent cold storage units, showcasing logistics that maintain flower freshness for global export.

Later the delegation visited the Rungis international market in France, the world’s largest fresh produce market. The agriculture minister said that the delegation held talks with French traders on supply chain optimisation and organic certification, aiming to replicate these models in Haryana.

“This exposure to Aalsmeer’s floral innovation and Rungis’ market efficiency will empower our farmers with global best practices”, Rana said.

The agriculture minister said the experiences gained from foreign visits will be used to strengthen Haryana’s markets. “Our state already has some of the largest markets in Asia. By expanding them, we will attract more traders, making it easier for farmers to sell their crops,” Rana said, adding that a large flower market and an organic produce market are being established in Gurugram, which will provide farmers with better opportunities to sell their products.

The minister said that interaction with flower experts on sustainable practices, pest-resistant varieties, and export strategies offered valuable insights. The team explored energy-efficient greenhouses producing 12 billion flowers annually and visited Keukenhof Gardens to study plant conservation. He said the delegation discussed enhancing supply chains with French traders, planning to adopt similar systems in Haryana to increase farmers’ income and product quality.