Her degree, her name, her pride: Ludhiana campaign celebrates women

With the administration on Wednesday extending the Meri Yogyta Meri Pehchan to the entire district, the name plates outside 11 homes of Manakwal village are telling a new story--of achievement and pride. Himanshu Jain says that seeing the name plates will encourage more girls to aim for higher qualifications. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain accompanied by assistant commissioner Pragati Verma and district programme officer Gurmeet Singh addressed the gathering and said that for many years, girls and women have faced discrimination. He added that in most of the families, girls have to struggle much harder than their brothers to pursue higher education. Despite these challenges, when they achieve higher degrees, it becomes our duty to give them due respect and recognition.

“Any daughter or sister who wishes to have a name plate outside her house mentioning her name and qualifications can approach the district administration. We will get a beautiful name plate prepared and installed at her residence free of cost. This will motivate her to pursue further studies and inspire other girls in the area,” he said. The DC added that seeing these name plates will encourage more girls to aim for higher qualifications.

He appealed to residents of Ludhiana to extend full support so that this target can be achieved successfully.

“This initiative will help our daughters achieve greater success in life,” he emphasised.

Highlighting the Punjab government’s efforts, Jain said that the government has taken concrete steps to empower women by giving them prominent positions in administration and governance.

Several women officers have been appointed as DC’s and senior superintendents of police (SSPs), while many

others are serving as ADCs, SDMs and on other senior posts.

“These women officers are performing their duties with great dedication, sensitivity and efficiency, which is benefiting society immensely,” he added. He urged the women to pursue higher education and higher positions so they can contribute meaningfully to society.

Sarpanch Manpreet Singh Manu expressed gratitude to DC Jain and the district administration for honouring the educated daughters of the village by installing name plates outside their homes.