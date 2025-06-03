Hoax bomb call triggers panic at Jammu railway station

A hoax call of a bomb triggered panic and put security forces on their toes at the busy Jammu railway station on Sunday evening, officials said. A security personnel stand guard at Jammu railway station after the bomb threat in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

However, the unidentified call later turned out to be a false alarm.

“A hoax call was received from an unknown caller, who claimed that a bomb has been planted at Jammu railway station. A swift and thorough check of the station was carried out but no suspicious object was found,” a police officer said.

However, the process to identify the caller was underway.

Security has been stepped up across the Jammu region ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the Vande Bharat train from Katra to Kashmir on Friday.

“PM Modi is likely to visit the world’s highest railway arc bridge over the Chenab and address a public gathering at Katra stadium,” said a state government official.

A senior railway official said: “We were prepared for the train’s inauguration on April 19 but inclement weather followed by the Pahalgam attack on April 22 and Operation Sindoor on May 7 delayed the event.”

Union home minister Amit Shah had visited Jammu and Poonch on May 29 and 30 to assess the security situation in the region and meet people affected by the recent Pakistani shelling. He handed over job letters to the kin of those killed in the enemy shelling from May 7 to 10. In Poonch district alone, 14 people, including four children, were killed in the shelling.