Human trafficking racket busted at Lalru hotel, 8 women rescued, 3 held

Police on Thursday rescued eight women pushed into human trafficking and prostitution from a hotel in Lalru on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway. Deputy superintendent of police Bikramjit Singh said the raid was conducted following human intelligence and eight women were rescued.

Three key operatives of the racket, which was running from Hotel Drive in 22, were also arrested. They were identified as Naresh Kumar, Aman Singh and Amit Sheetal, all residents of Kaithal, Haryana.

The hotel owner, along with three more individuals, Ravi, Lovely and Prem, were named in the FIR, lodged under Sections 3 (keeping a brothel or allowing premises to be used as a brothel), 4 (living on the earnings of prostitution) and 5 (procuring, inducing or taking a person for prostitution purposes) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Lalru police station.

