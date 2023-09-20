India, Canada should join hands to probe Nijjar’s murder: SGPC

AMRITSAR : Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday advised both India and Canada to join hands to investigate the killing pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar so the truth can come to the fore. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday advised both India and Canada to join hands to investigate the killing pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar so the truth can come to the fore.

In a statement, Dhami said: “The Sikh community has gone through many painful incidents, including the June 1984 military attack on Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) and Akal Takht Sahib, the 1984 Sikh genocide and the extra-judicial killings of Sikh youths during militancy. The Sikh community living across the globe can never forget this,” he said.

“Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement accusing the Indian agencies of their involvement in the murder of a Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar raises many questions,” he said.

“It is responsibility of the government to adopt a sincere approach on matters related to the Sikhs of the country and abroad and not to allow an atmosphere of distrust among the community members,” the SGPC president said.

Dhami also appealed to the Indian government to resolve the issues of Sikhs in India and look for a meaningful solution by understanding the problems and feelings of the Sikh community living abroad.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said: “The accusations made by the Canadian PM over the murder of Nijjar, disclosures of Australian Police about vandalism of Hindu temple in Brisbane and silence of PM Narendra Modi over the arrest of UK Sikh Jaggi Johal are worrisome for the Sikhs across the world. We will write to the Union government to seek answer about the concerns of the Sikhs,”

Current developments worrying: SAD

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has urged the governments of India and Canada to settle the matter not with confrontationist but with a statesman-like approach.

Party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said: “The current developments between Indian and Canada are extremely worrying as this will adversely affect the lives and livelihood of our people, especially our young students in Canada. The recent statement of the Canadian Prime Minister is a cause of concern,” he added.

