Indian-origin Singaporean Sikh couple to release docuseries on Guru Nanak

An Indian-origin Singaporean Sikh couple will be releasing online a 24-episode docuseries (a television series) that chronicles the vast expanse of sites that were visited by Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, during his lifetime.

Amardeep Singh and his wife Vininder Kaur will release the weekly episodes of the docuseries at no cost on the website TheGuruNanak.com, Singh said on Friday. It will also be available for download.

In the next phase, the docuseries, produced by ‘Lost Heritage Productions’ and ‘SikhLens Productions’, will be translated into Punjabi and Hindi.

Over 550 years ago, Guru Nanak travelled across the distant lands of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Tibet, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka for over two decades on an altruistic pursuit to spread the message of the oneness of creation.

To relate with people of diverse cultures and belief systems, Guru Nanak engaged in philosophical and social dialogue, and through the medium of words and music, he gracefully imparted experiential and spiritual insights, fearlessly challenged the binary constructs of society, and relentlessly opposed gender, religious, racial and class inequalities.

In the 21st century, geopolitical restrictions and cultural mandates impose immense challenges to trace Guru Nanak’s extensive travels as approximately 70% of the places he travelled to fall in geographies where filming is difficult.

However, in January 2019, the Singh and Kaur led team embarked on a journey to retrace Guru Nanak’s footsteps. “This herculean task, extending far beyond personal ambition, is aimed with a passion to preserve Guru Nanak’s teachings that perceives no borders or human divisions,” said Singh in a press release.

Aided with the analytical study of the oldest ‘Janamsakhis’ (biographies of Guru Nanak) and supported by the allegorical messages in Guru Nanak’s verses, the team spent over three years filming all the geographies and multi-faith sites visited by Guru Nanak to present his life events in the form of a 24-episode docuseries.

Undeterred by adversities, they travelled from the deserts of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to Mount Kailash in Tibet, explored remote regions of perilous Afghanistan, experienced the scorching heat in Iraq, scaled the arid Baluchi mountains in Pakistan, sailed across the waters of the Indian Ocean to disembark in Sri Lanka, blended with the Persian culture in Iran, crossed the delta region in Bangladesh and mapped all four directions in India.