Jakhar started working for BJP long before joining it: Warring
Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said that former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not unexpected as he was playing in its hands for a long time.
“Jakhar started working for the BJP much before, while still being in the Congress and today’s joining was just a formality,” Warring said in a statement. He said the Congress will emerge stronger than ever as no individual is bigger than the party. “If anyone thinks that the Congress will get weakened, he is badly mistaken,” he said.
Warring said Jakhar had caused maximum damage to the party by parroting the “Hindutva agenda” of the BJP during the 2022 assembly elections. “Otherwise, there was no reason for him to rake up the ‘Hindu’ issue during the elections. He did it only to help the BJP,” the state Congress chief said.
Warring alleged that Jakhar not only let down the Congress, but had also betrayed his own secular legacy which he was so proudly harping on till the recent past. “Not just the Congress, but people of Punjab would like to ask Jakhar Sahab as to what happened to his secular beliefs he would cherish until the recent past?” he asked.
He said Jakhar should reflect and ask what he gave to the Congress in 50 years and what it cost to the party as several senior leaders left just because of him.
Right man in the right party: Capt
Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday congratulated Jakhar for joining the BJP saying the he was the “right man in the right party”.
In a statement, Amarinder said, more leaders were likely to desert the sinking of the Congress ship in the coming days.
Amarinder, whose Punjab Lok Congress, contested the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with the BJP, said the exodus from the Congress will continue and the party is headed for an imminent doom. “Honest and upright leaders like him (Sunil) cannot breathe in the Congress anymore,” he said.
Sharma hails Jakhar’s move
State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma welcomed Jakhar into the party saying the visionary policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were instrumental in influencing the senior Congress leader to join the BJP.
“We welcome him in our party and are confident that he will propagate the visionary policies of the BJP, which practices equitable opportunity and prosperity for every citizen in the country,” said Sharma.
-
-
-
-
-
