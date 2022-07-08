J&K admn has established decisive domination over terrorism: Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration had established a decisive domination over terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Today, under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of peace and development. Sinha has established a decisive domination over terrorism there under the leadership of PM Modi,” said Shah, addressing a function through video conferencing.
The home minister was speaking after unveiling of the ‘Statue of Peace’ of philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya in Sonawar.
Shah said the administration headed by Sinha has also delivered development to the people of Kashmir without any discrimination. “For a long time, the nation had a hope that Jammu and Kashmir will be irreversibly integrated with the nation by removal of Article 370 and Article 35A, and that hope was fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On 5 August 2019, a new era was established in Kashmir,” he said. He said he was feeling peace that the Surya (Sun) temple in Srinagar had been restored and renovated.
“...The unveiling of the statue of peace in Srinagar is a good sign for the people of India, especially the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said.
“I believe that the Statue of Peace will bring the blessings and teachings of Ramanujacharya to the people of all religions in Kashmir and take them on the path of peace and development,” he added.
Throwing light on the life and teachings of the philosopher, Shah said he had worked mostly in south India but had visited Kashmir to procure an important manuscript called ‘Bodayana Vritti’, a treatise on the Brahma sutras, as the only copy of this manuscript was in the royal library of the Valley.
“The King in Kashmir not only opened the doors of his library but also welcomed Swamy Ramanujacharya,” he added.
The four-feet-tall statue shows Ramanujacharya sitting with his hands folded. The 600-kg statue carved from white granite has been placed three feet above the ground.
-
J&K L-G visits Hazratbal shrine, reviews Eid arrangements
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the Hazratbal Shrine and reviewed arrangements for the Eid-ul-Adha festival, which will be celebrated on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi and other senior officials accompanied Sinha, who inspected electricity, sanitation, and water supply among other arrangements at the shrine, which overlooks the famous Dal Lake, officials said.
-
Allow Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid: Islamic scholars to J&K admn
The apex body of Islamic scholars and preachers in Kashmir, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, on Thursday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to allow Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's old city. In a resolution passed unanimously during a meeting, the MMU also expressed anguish over the “illegal detention” of its patron and Kashmir's top religious leader Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq for the last three years and urged the government to release Farooq's.
-
Chandigarh felicitates Khelo India medallists with cash awards worth ₹5 lakh
The UT sports department on Thursday honoured the city's sportspersons who won 16 medals at the recently conducted Khelo India Youth Games. At a function organised at the Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex, UT adviser Dharam Pal felicitated the sportspersons with cash awards of ₹50,000 each for the five gold medals, ₹30,000 each for the four silver medals and ₹20,000 each for the seven bronze medals.
-
Three-day Mango Mela at Pinjore begins today
The Haryana tourism and horticulture departments will organise the 29th Mango Mela at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, from July 8 to 10. Visitors will be treated with enthralling cultural performances, a crafts bazaar and a multi-cuisine food court. Competitions will be organised for children, making the fair a treat for all age groups. Cultural programmes, featuring renowned artists, will begin from 6 pm onwards on all days.
-
Panchkula extortion racket: Kingpin’s accomplice nabbed in fifth arrest
Making the fifth arrest in the Panchkula extortion racket, police have nabbed an architect, who was an accomplice of the kingpin, Anil Bhalla. Identified as Rohit Bains, the accused is a resident of Sector 27-C, Chandigarh. Unearthing the racket on May 27, police had arrested Anil Bhalla, a financier from Sector 2, Panchkula; ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of the Sector-2 Police Post, Panchkula; and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10, Panchkula.
