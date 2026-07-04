J&K CM backs call for India-Pak dialogue

J&K chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Friday backed a letter written by intellectuals, political leaders, civil society members, and former bureaucrats calling for India-Pakistan dialogue. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

“This tension is 40-years-old and has been further aggravated post the Pahalgam attack. Now, through a letter, the PM has been requested to try to resolve the issue between the two countries, to which no one should have any objection,” Omar told reporters at Shopian, after being asked about the letter and its opposition by many leaders.

He even claimed that senior RSS leaders were also advocating for the talks. “If I have the right information, in the past few days, one of the important leaders of the RSS said India and Pakistan should talk to each other, which would provide an impetus for an improved relationship.”

“Even former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to say that friends can be changed, but not neighbours. We just want the relationship between the neighbours to remain good.”

Around 117 prominent personalities, including NC president Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, and CPI general secretary Yusuf Tarigami, in an open letter urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to restore dialogue and bilateral ties.