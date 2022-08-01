J&K: Flash floods hit Surankote belt in Poonch
Flash floods triggered by heavy rains hit areas of Surankote town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, prompting authorities to shut educational institutions and sound an alert, officials said.
Surankote SHO Rajvir Singh said heavy rains lashed Surankote around 8pm on Sunday and within two hours, the entire town was inundated with flash floods.
He said that over a dozen houses and several shops were damaged in the rain incident.
“Vehicles in lanes and roads were also swept away. The losses are into lakhs of rupees. Luckily, there was no loss of life in the flash floods,” said the officer.
According to officials, heavy overnight rains in the hilly areas of the Surankote belt triggered flash floods, with huge volume of water entering houses and shops.
The army and police pitched in to help the aggrieved residents. Authorities also issued advisories to people to stay at home and not venture close to rivers and nullahs in the wake of the threat of flash floods.
Locals said that there were scenes of destruction everywhere with dozens of houses and shops suffering damage. “Our entire merchandise stock kept in shops has been damaged and we are at wit’s end,” said one of the traders.
“It was like a cloudburst as over a dozen vehicles, two wheelers and cars were swept away in the rain water,” he said.
Meanwhile, a heavy machinery operator, Zafar Ahmed, of Kalai was drowned in Suran river at Kalai in Poonch while his colleague Tahir Masood of Chandak was rescued after they were swept away in a flash flood on Sunday night.
“Though searches are still on, there is no clue of Zafar Ahmed. The rescue teams had rescued Tahir in an injured condition from the river. They had gone to the river around 8.30pm on Sunday to move their machine to a safer place in view of rains, but a flash flood suddenly hit them,” said a police officer.
Provincial president of Youth National Conference and former MLA, Ajaz Jan, has appealed to LG Manoj Sinha to constitute teams to assess the damages suffered by people in Poonch.
-
Traffic mismanagement could have led to Lucknow police commissioner’s exit: Officials
Poor traffic mismanagement on highways as well chaos on different routes and crossings inside the Lucknow city is being talked about as a major reason behind shifting of the 1994 batch IPS officer DK Thakur as Lucknow Commissioner of Police. Thakur has been replaced by 1993 batch IPS officer SB Shirodkar, who listed streamlining traffic among his priorities.
-
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
-
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
-
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
-
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
