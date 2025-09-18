J&K LG inaugurates bailey bridge on Ramban-Gool road

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday virtually inaugurated bailey bridge on Ramban-Gool Road and called it a ‘bride of hope and lifeline for 1.50 lakh people’. Sinha dedicated the bridge to the people of Ramban and expressed gratitude to the brave engineers of the Army, who had worked tirelessly and under challenging conditions to build it. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday virtually inaugurated bailey bridge on Ramban-Gool Road and called it a ‘bride of hope and lifeline for 1.50 lakh people’. Sinha dedicated the bridge to the people of Ramban and expressed gratitude to the brave engineers of the Army, who had worked tirelessly and under challenging conditions to build it. (HT Photo)

“The bridge is a symbol of hope and lifeline for around 1.5 lakh people living in Ramban, Sangaldan, and Gool areas. It will boost connectivity and enhance the ease of living,” he said.

Recent natural calamities had severely impacted lives, leading to infrastructure damage, economic hardships and disruption on important route connecting Gool, Sangaldan and surrounding areas.

“This bailey bridge is a testament to the dedication, expertise and unwavering service of the Indian Army. The vital connectivity and aid to affected communities by the Indian Army has also given a new hope to this entire region,” the LG said.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said, “Due to recent incessant rainfall in Ramban district, a vital stretch of the Karol–Maitra Road, an important artery connecting Ramban district with mainland was washed away. This road was critical for linking government establishments and villages and its loss disrupted daily life, stranding locals and vehicles.”

The Ramban district administration requested assistance from the Indian Army for urgent restoration of connectivity.

Accordingly, a team from the White Knight Engineers was deployed and they executed the launch of a 150-Foot triple panel double storey extra wide reinforced bailey bridge, designed to ensure heavy traffic bearing capacity, he added. BRO, NHAI, district administration and police department Ramban besides other civilian agencies assisted in early execution of task.