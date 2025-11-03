Kashmir marathon draws 1,100 runners from India & abroad, Omar leads from the front

Hundreds of international and national athletes and fitness enthusiasts, including J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, took part in the Kashmir Marathon which was held in Srinagar along the Dal Lake and Mughal Gardens on Sunday. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah completed half marathon during the Kashmir marathon in Srinagar on Sunday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Officials said that 1,100 runners from 27 states, Union territories and 11 countries participated in this mega international event just six months after terrorists had killed 25 people, mostly tourists, in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in April and plunged the tourism sector in crises.

The second edition of Kashmir Marathon - full 42 km and half 21 km respectively- was flagged off in wee hours by the CM along with bollywood actor Sunil Shetty from the city centre.

CM Omar completes half marathon

CM Omar Abdullah, himself a fitness freak, participated in the half marathon along with his buddies and National Conference colleagues Tanvir Sadiq and Nasir Aslam Wani. The atmosphere was electric with people catching a glimpse of the event along the Boulevard Road on Dal Lake overlooked by the Zabarwan mountain range.

“Just completed the Kashmir half marathon. I didn’t set a personal best but I did improve on my effort last year. Congratulations to all the runners who completed the full marathon & the half marathon. Well done KashmirMarathon,” Abdullah wrote on X.

This is the second year for J&K govt’s tourism department to organise this marathon and the greater participation of people this year is significant as this comes after the Pahalgam attack in April which had triggered the flight of tourists and visitors out of the valley.

Cabinet minister Satish Sharma said that such a participation was not expected owing to the Pahalgam attack.

“ Last year was the first edition and this year is the second edition of the marathon. During this time a lot happened and it was expected that the enemy might succeed (in driving away the visitors). But the participation is high and this is a befitting response. Some 1,100 athletes are participating including 80 from 11-12 countries. And there can be no better response of love, unity, brotherhood and prosperity than this,” Sharma said.

This has triggered hope among the valley tourism sector of the revival of the footfall.

“ With such a grand ending to this year, I think next year will be very good. Our spirits are high,” said Sharma.

The participants were equally ecstatic.

“ I participated in the Kashmir marathon. The view was mesmerising along the lake side. I have come from Mumbai and it was a bit chilly for me but I enjoyed the experience. I request everybody to at least experience the Kashmir Marathon once in their life with such a beautiful place and safety also,” said a runner from Mumbai.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha felicitated the winners of the marathon after it ended.

LG highlights J&K’s transformation, potential

Addressing the participants, marathon enthusiasts and officials, the Lieutenant Governor said that the soaring spirit of 1100 runners is a testament to marathon’s ability to unite them and strengthen the brotherhood through shared experiences.

“Within two years since its launch, Kashmir Marathon has become one of the most prestigious running tournaments in the country. It has infused a sense of pride and passion among people and inspired a new generation of runners. I am confident that in the near future, the Kashmir Marathon will boost further interest and participation and it will be a major economic catalyst for our tourism sector,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Emphasising the importance of Kashmir Marathon and significant transformation achieved by J&K UT since 2019, the Lieutenant Governor told the international participants that positive change has been made possible under the leadership of the country

“Jammu Kashmir is a crown jewel of India with rich heritage and vibrant culture. It is a paradise on earth known for its natural beauty and ageless ideals of humanism, communal harmony and peace. I am grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for the historical transformation in this land to build a Jammu Kashmir, which harmonizes modernity and spirituality and today it is moving forward with unwavering passion and resolution,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also called upon the people of J&K to utilise the opportunities Kashmir Marathon is offering to showcase the UT’s potential to the world.

“Let us use this international event to showcase our priceless cultural heritage, arts and crafts and our unique traditions. Let this great running spectacle become a powerful medium for highlighting and showcasing the change and our achievements. Let us use this event to project our handicraft, handloom and tourism sector on the global stage,” the Lieutenant Governor said.