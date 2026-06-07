Leopard with paralysed hind legs rescued in Sirmaur

A leopard with paralysed hind legs was found lying injured in the Rajgarh area of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, prompting the forest department to cordon off the area and call in a specialised wildlife rescue team, officials said on Saturday. A leopard with paralysed hind legs was found lying injured in the Rajgarh area of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, prompting the forest department to cordon off the area and call in a specialised wildlife rescue team, officials said on Saturday. (File)

Local residents spotted the leopard lying in Ward No. 7 of Kotli village under the Rajgarh Nagar Panchayat on Friday morning and immediately informed the Forest Department.

District Forest Officer (DFO), Rajgarh, Sameer Raj said the leopard’s hind legs were not functioning, leaving it unable to move or walk.

The forest official said that the leopard – a female aged between 4-5 years old, was unable to move as both of its hind legs appeared to be non-functional. “The reason behind its condition is yet to be confirmed. However, preliminary observations suggest that the leopard may have been injured in an accident or suffered some other serious trauma,” the officials said.

Raj said the Wildlife Department was informed about the incident on Friday evening. A specialised rescue team from Shimla has since been mobilised to rescue the animal.

The rescue team had brought the injured animal to Shimla and the treatment has been initiated. Officials said a thorough veterinary examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the injury and resulting paralysis.

One injured in bear attack

One person was injured after an attack by a bear on Friday afternoon in Rampur, Shimla. He sustained serious injuries in the attack and was admitted to Khaneri Hospital. Bhogeshwar Khanna, a resident of Kotla, was picking plums in his orchard when the bear attacked him.

A friend of the victim was also present in the orchard, a short distance away. Upon seeing the bear attacking, he raised an alarm. Hearing the commotion, nearby villagers rushed to the scene. The noise caused the bear to flee towards the forest.

Villagers reported that the bear had been roaming near the village during the day. After being chased by dogs, it moved towards the fields and attacked the young man who was picking plums there.

The forest department has also been informed of the incident. Local residents have urged the forest department to increase patrols in the area and take measures to curb the movement of wild animals.