Ludhiana: Biker throws acid on 40-year-old woman

Panic gripped the Dugri area on Monday after an unidentified man allegedly threw acid on a 40-year-old woman labourer, leaving her with burn injuries on her face and eyes. The assailant escaped from the spot on a motorcycle. The woman was rushed to the civil hospital. A niece of the victim, who was also present there, said they were preparing spices in a mixer machine and discussing lunch when the assailant struck. (HT File)

Hailing from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, the victim, who has been working as a daily-wage labourer in the city for several years, was in Guru Gyan Vihar locality for lunch when the incident occurred. Eyewitnesses said the attacker arrived on a bike wearing a yellow parna (a piece of cloth wrapped around head) and also a helmet, called the woman towards him on the pretext of some enquiry. As she approached, he poured acid from a bottle on her face before speeding away.

The victim is a mother of three. An eyewitness, Lajjawati, said the attack was sudden so no one had time to intervene. “We were all working when the man came and attacked her without warning,” she said. A niece of the victim, who was also present there, said they were preparing spices in a mixer machine and discussing lunch when the assailant struck.

Local residents rushed the injured woman to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed serious burn injuries to her face and eyes. Hospital authorities seized her clothes for forensic examination and informed the police about the incident.

Police have launched a manhunt to identify and arrest the attacker. Officials said CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined and statements of witnesses are being recorded. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that after availing treatment, the woman was sent home. The police are trying to trace the assailants.