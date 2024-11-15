Ludhiana: International conference on climate change concludes at PAU

The four-day international conference on “Transforming Agrifood Systems in the Face of Climate Change and Energy Transitions” concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday. PAU V-C Satbir Singh Gosal addressing the valedictory function during international conference on climate change. (HT Photo)

The conference, organised by the Indian Ecological Society in collaboration with PAU, saw the participation of national and international delegates. A technical session on “Future Forest Management: Towards Climate Resilience” was also held on Friday.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal chaired the valedictory function, whereas YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan vice-chancellor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel co-chaired the concluding session.

Gosal pointed out the threat being posed by climate change to the entire humanity, thus affecting the global food security and agricultural ecosystems. The degradation of natural resources was equally a serious concern, he observed, while calling for efficient management of natural resources for the preservation of air, soil and water. The PAU V-C hoped that sharing of scientific knowledge during the international conference would help in developing improved farming practices for the sustainability of agrifood systems.

Chandel, while delivering a lecture on “visioning agrifood system pathways through natural farming,” observed that transforming agrifood systems through natural farming addressed environmental, social and economic challenges in modern agriculture. “By prioritising soil health, reducing chemical inputs and enhancing biodiversity, natural farming offers a pathway to a more resilient, sustainable and equitable food systems. Natural farming has shown potential to improve soil health, climate resilience and sustain agrifood systems,” he said.

Speaking on “eco-system services for sustainable agrifood system transformation,” ICAR-National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research, New Delhi director Dr Kiran Kumar TM said that ecosystem services were the direct and indirect benefits that humans derived from ecological system. Agriculture offered a wide range of ecosystem services including provisioning services such as food, feed, fibre and fuel; regulating services such as pollination, pest control, insect-disease management, and climate regulation; supporting services like soil fertility maintenance, biodiversity conservation and nutrient cycling; and cultural services encompassing spiritual, aesthetic and recreational activities, he added.

PAU entomology department head Manmeet Brar Bhullar proposed a vote of thanks and lauded the successful culmination of the four-day international conference.