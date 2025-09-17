Ludhiana: PSPCL launches citywide audit to remove dangling power cables

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has launched a citywide survey in Ludhiana to identify and remove dangling wires, which have become a common and dangerous sight across streets, residential colonies, and market areas, officials aware of the matter said. A tangled web of electricity wires hanging dangerously low can be seen across almost every part of Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Officials said the survey will be carried out division-wise in coordination with field staff to map stretches where overhead cables, streetlight wires, and illegal connections are either hanging dangerously low or lying unattended on poles.

The move follows an announcement by power minister Sanjeev Arora on September 13, directing PSPCL to remove non-electric wires from poles, raise low-hanging electric wires to safe heights, and replace multiple cable joints.

According to the directive, all dish cables, internet fibre, and other non-PSPCL wiring will be cleared from PSPCL poles to enhance public safety and enable faster, more accurate inspections and fault detection. Multiple cable joints will be replaced with continuous new cables to reduce outages, voltage fluctuations, and fire hazards.

Reportedly, a tangled web of electricity wires hanging dangerously low can be seen across almost every part of Ludhiana, with the situation particularly grave in older areas. In narrow alleys housing strings of traditional shops, such as those in Chaura Bazar, Meena Bazar, and Gur Mandi, low-lying wires dangle precariously, seemingly waiting for a tragedy to strike.

Explaining the danger, a PSPCL official explained that during strong winds or heavy rainfall, these wires often spark dangerously. Even during periods of high power demand, multiple sparking incidents occur, sometimes resulting in fatal cases.

Last year during the monsoon, an eight-year-old boy died after receiving an electric shock while standing in a waterlogged street near his home in Chauri Sadak, suspected to be exposed hanging wires submerged in stagnant rainwater which led to the fatal incident, he mentioned.

The official further added that due to Ludhiana’s dense and unplanned nature, it has been difficult to completely address the issue. Hence, the corporation has decided to first identify the most critical areas for effective resolution.

When contacted, Surjit Singh, superintending engineer of Ludhiana East Circle, confirmed the survey, stating, “I have asked the concerned officials to carry out inspections in their respective areas and submit a detailed report within two to three days.”