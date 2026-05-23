Ludhiana: Two masked men stab jeweller, flee with gold, pistol and scooter

Two masked men stabbed a jeweller and fled with gold ornaments, a licensed pistol, mobile phone and scooter after entering a jewellery shop on ATI Road in Ludhiana on Friday morning, police said. Police during investigation at the jewellery shop at ATI Road in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

According to police, the robbery, which took place between 11.37 am and 11.41 am, was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop.

According to police, jeweller Ranjeet Singh sustained multiple stab wounds in the abdomen while trying to resist the robbers who snatched a gold chain, gold ring and gold bracelet that he was wearing.

CCTV footage showed two turbaned men with covered faces entering the shop and finding Ranjeet alone inside.

One of the robbers overpowered him and dragged him towards the strong room while the other followed closely behind. The duo assaulted Ranjeet and demanded the keys to the locker.

According to the compliantant, he told them he was only a worker and did not possess the keys. One of the accused snatched the automatic door lock key from him and locked the shop from inside. While one accused kept watch over the injured jeweller, the other stuffed jewellery into a bag they had brought along.

Police said the situation turned violent when Ranjeet attempted to resist as the robbers tried to snatch the jewellery he was wearing.

According to the jeweller, one of the accused stabbed him repeatedly before tying his hands with a cloth lying nearby. The robbers also took away Ranjeet’s licensed .30 bore pistol, reportedly kept near the locker, besides robbing him of his jewelly, mobile phone and scooter.

Raghbir Singh, father of the victim, said the robbers executed the crime within five to six minutes.

“After the robbery, they locked Ranjeet inside the strong room. As the accused failed to open the locker, a substantial quantity of jewellery remained safe. While escaping, one robber had already stepped outside, but the automatic door locked with the other still trapped inside. They struggled briefly to open it and during that time a nearby shopkeeper grew suspicious and informed me. By the time I reached, market people had already shifted my son to hospital. His condition is stable now,” he said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Inspector Jatinder Kumar, station house officer, of Shimlapuri police station, said, “An FIR has been registered against unidentified accused. statements are being recorded and CCTV footage from nearby areas was being scanned to identify and trace the accused.”

The robbery has also raised concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the city following a series of recent crime incidents.