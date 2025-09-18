Ludhiana: Minor boy booked for raping 3-year-old girl

In a shocking incident, police have detained a 9-year-old boy after a 3-year-old girl was found in distress inside his room late Tuesday night in Dhoka Mohalla. An FIR has been lodged against the boy at Division Number 3 Police Station. The victim was taken to civil hospital for medical examination, however the doctors have not confirmed sexual assault yet. The inspector stated that the doctors have not confirmed sexual assault on the girl yet. (HT Photo)

The case, which came to light when the girl’s mother awoke to find her child missing from bed, has prompted a serious police investigation and widespread concern over the vulnerability of children even within residential neighbourhoods.

According to the police complaint, the mother—who arrived in the city with her family just three months ago—searched frantically for her daughter and soon discovered her crying in the neighbouring room occupied by a 9-year-old boy, who is a student of Class 4. The boy had reportedly fled the scene but was apprehended by local residents shortly afterwards.

Division Number 3 police responded to the family’s call for help, providing immediate medical assistance to the girl. Police emphasised that, at present, doctors have not confirmed evidence of sexual assault. “We are taking the matter seriously but will proceed firmly based on medical findings and investigation,” stated inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at the Division Number 3 Police Station.

The victim’s family, who rented a room in Dhoka Mohalla, reported that the accused’s family has lived in the area for nearly nine years. “We moved here three months back. We thought our children were safe in this environment,” the girl’s mother told officials, expressing horror at the sequence of events.

Inspector Kumar said that an FIR under Section 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act has been lodged against the boy, who was sent to juvenile home after being produced before the juvenile justice board.

