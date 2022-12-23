Machhiwara’s Sukhjit wins Sahitya Academy award

The announcement of the national Sahitya Academy Award for 2022 to Punjabi fiction writer Sukhjit for his book of short stories ‘Main Ayanghosh Nahin’ on Thursday spread warm cheer in the Punjabi literary circles in the bleak weather of December.

It is the third book of short stories of the Machhiwara-based writer Sukhjit who started as a poet but turned to fiction and got noticed with the publication of his first story in a literary magazine in 1992. Speaking to HT, Sukhjit said: “I feel humbled to receive this award, and most encouraging were telephone calls from senior writers like Mohanjit and Surjit Patar congratulating me. In fact, it was by reading these writers in my youth that I learned to write.”

The author is a son of the soil, who farmed his fields for many years, and it is only now that he has devoted himself fully to writing.

Sukhjit’s stories have been appreciated for the layers of the mind and soul that he probes in his fiction. He said, “The human mind is full of complexities, and I have always tried to share them with the readers through my stories. But I have also probed Indian myths and philosophies”.

Punjabi short story writer Bhagwant Rasulpuri, lauding this award, said, “Sukhjit is a serious writer and what is heartening is that he has got the coveted award for his third book, breaking the myth that one has to write scores of books to win an award.”

Poet and fiction writer Gul Chauhan praised the intricate stories of Sukhjit and said, “He took Punjabi fiction to places where it had not before.”

Sukhjit also courted controversies by wielding a bold pen and the title ‘ Hun Main Rape Enjoy Kardi Haan’ of his second book raised many eyebrows. The writer, however, clarified, “It was a political story, and the rape alluded to the corruption of the system, which becomes a tool even of a woman who comes to power.”

What is his next venture now that he has won the award at a relatively young age? Sukhjit replied, “My effort will be to write more and better stories for my readers who have stood by me”.