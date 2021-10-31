Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mandi bypoll:100% voting at world’s highest polling station Tashigang
Mandi bypoll:100% voting at world’s highest polling station Tashigang

The world’s highest polling station was set up in Tashigang ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections; it falls in the Mandi parliamentary constituency that went to bypolls
Situated around 29-km from the Chinese border, the world’s highest polling station covers two villages— Tashigang and Gete. The Mandi bypoll was carried out on October 30. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 02:16 AM IST
By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla

Sitting at an altitude of 15,256 feet above sea level, Tashigang village, the world’s highest polling station, witnessed 100% voting on Saturday as residents exercised their franchise for the Mandi parliamentary bypoll.

The village has a strength of 70, of which 47 are eligible to vote. “The registered electorate had cast its vote till 5pm,” said Kaza sub-divisional magistrate Mahendear Pratap Singh. Residents wore their traditional dresses to the polling booth, which had also been decorated. Kaza additional district magistrate Mohan Dutt Sharma also wore the traditional attire at the polling booth.

The polling station was set up in Tashigang ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Before that Hikkim, a tiny settlement positioned at an altitude of around 14,400ft, had been the highest polling station in the country.

Situated around 29-km from the Chinese border, the polling station covers two villages— Tashigang and Gete. As per electoral rolls, the village has 47 voters – 29 men and 18 women.

“It was a moment of pride to vote at the world’s highest polling station,” said Tashi,19, a first time voter.

The sleepy hamlet also has the distinction of being the highest village in Spiti valley. At present, the road connecting Tashigang to the mainland is closed to traffic.

