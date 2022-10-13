Mann launches website to streamline process of partition of land

Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched a website of the revenue department to streamline the process for the partition of private land of a family.

The CM said the portal will facilitate the residents by further streamlining the process to enroll ‘khangi taqseem’ (partition of the land of the family).

The CM said an applicant will also have to submit a memorandum of proposed partition and field map depicting portioned parcels of land duly signed by all shareholders.

After processing of applications, the concerned revenue officer will call the parties to be present personally for the official formalities and initiate mutation proceedings.

This citizen-centric initiative will go a long way in simplifying the demarcation process, said Mann.”This will also ensure ease of buying and selling of land, besides making it convenient to get compensation for crop damage,” added Mann in an official statement.