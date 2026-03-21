Mehbooba appeals for Iran donations ahead of Eid

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has called for public donations to support the people of Iran. Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File)

Citing the ongoing West Asia conflict, Mehbooba took to social media on the eve of Eid—a time traditionally marked by giving charity—to urge followers to contribute directly to the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi.

In a post on X, she shared the official bank account and IFSC details of the embassy, stating, “On this blessed day of Eid, our hearts turn in prayer for the people of Iran, who continue to endure war, pain, and immense hardship.”

She is the first prominent political leader from the region to publicly solicit financial support for Tehran following the recent assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli airstrikes.

The appeal has been amplified by PDP cadres, though the party has not disclosed the extent of its own financial contribution.

The move follows Mehbooba’s visit to the Iranian Cultural Centre and Embassy in New Delhi on March 9, accompanied by party legislator and Shia leader Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi. During that visit, she offered condolences for Khamenei’s “martyrdom”.

A vocal critic of US and Israeli military actions, she termed the conflict a “war against evil”. Her appeal has gained traction in parts of the Valley with residents sharing transaction receipts on social media.