Mohali: 44 licences granted to sell firecrackers from Oct 22 to 24

Published on Oct 13, 2022 01:16 AM IST

A total of 44 of 1,425 applicants got licences to sell firecrackers in Mohali district from October 22 to October 24 through a draw of lots held at the district administrative complex on Wednesday

Twelve spots have been earmarked for sale of firecrackers in the Mohali. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A total of 44 of 1,425 applicants got licences to sell firecrackers in Mohali district from October 22 to October 24 through a draw of lots held at the district administrative complex on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar had formed special committee to supervise the draw of lots, which comprised ADC Amaninder Kaur Brar; assistant commissioner of municipal corporation Damandeep Kaur; Mohali SDM Sarabjit Kaur, assistant commissioner Tarsem Chand and district attorney (administration) Harnavjit Singh.

Talwar said that the administration had received a total of 1440 applications, of which 1,425 were found to be valid.

He said that 1,086 applications were received for 18 licences for the sale of firecrackers in Mohali and Banur; 33 for eight licences in Kharar, Kurali and Nayagaon; and 321 for 18 licences in Dera Bassi, Lalru and Zirakpur.

Talwar said that only 12 spots have been earmarked for sale of firecrackers in the district and it will not be allowed anywhere else.

He said that no one will be allowed to burst firecrackers before or after the permitted time and date and also warned against selling them without licence.

Many applicants were left dejected and blamed the government for issuing very few licences, leading to losses for those who have already purchased crackers for sale.

“The previous government had allowed everyone to sell firecrackers and that also curbed corruption and unnecessary legal action against vendors amid festivities,” said an applicant

