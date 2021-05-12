Mohali launches two drive- through vaccine facilities

In a first, the Mohali district administration is launching two drive-through vaccination facilities on Wednesday.

While one will become operational at the District Sports Complex near the Sohana gurdwara on Airport Road in Sector 78, the other is at Piccadilia The Theatre Cafe in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Subdivisional magistrate Jagdeep Sehgal said the initiative was planned keeping in mind the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and the need to maintain social distancing.

Though the administration is organising special vaccination camps at various residential and commercial complexes, maintaining social distancing has remained a challenge. Dr Rajendra Bhooshan, vaccine in-charge in Mohali, said that though the drive is picking the pace, there is fear among people to venture out of their homes amid the second wave.

The drive-through facility is only for those aged above 45 years, and registration will be done on the spot. The person has to carry the Aadhaar card or any other identity card.

The SDM said the facility will remain open from 10am to 3pm daily. Citizens will have to remain in their vehicle for around 30 minutes after receiving the injection, he said.

Even though Mohali has the highest number of active cases in the tricity, it is leading on the vaccination front, with around 10,000 people being jabbed daily. The drive is being carried out at 118 centres in the district, including 104 government sites and 14 private hospitals. According to data available on the Co-WIN app, till May 11, Mohali has administered 3.22 lakh doses.