Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Monetary benefits for women under state govt scheme to be credited on July 1: Mann

    Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the countdown for the ‘Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana’ has begun, with the first instalment of three months’ “satkar rashi” set to be credited directly into the bank accounts of eligible women on July 1.

    Published on: Jun 22, 2026 6:52 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Fatehgarh Sahib:
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the countdown for the ‘Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana’ has begun, with the first instalment of three months’ “satkar rashi” set to be credited directly into the bank accounts of eligible women on July 1.

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of a modern library, in Fatehgarh Sahib on Sunday. (ANI)
    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of a modern library, in Fatehgarh Sahib on Sunday. (ANI)

    During a ‘Lok Milni’ programme after inaugurating various development works in Chanarthal Kalan village of Fatehgarh Sahib constituency, Mann said the initiative reflects the AAP government’s commitment to ensuring dignity, financial security, and social empowerment for women, adding that the assistance will continue uninterrupted as long as the AAP government remains in Punjab.

    Addressing the Lok Milni in Fatehgarh Sahib, Mann said, “After nine days, on July 1, women beneficiaries above the age of 18 years will receive notifications on their mobile phones informing them about the financial assistance being credited to their accounts. Women belonging to the general category will receive 1,000 per month while Scheduled Caste women will receive 1,500 per month. The money will be transferred directly into their bank accounts without any middlemen. Women who are already receiving social security pensions will also be eligible under the scheme. Nearly 97% women in Punjab are expected to benefit from this initiative and the Punjab Government has made a budgetary provision of 9,300 crore for it.”

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Monetary Benefits For Women Under State Govt Scheme To Be Credited On July 1: Mann
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Monetary Benefits For Women Under State Govt Scheme To Be Credited On July 1: Mann
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes