Narrow escape for 40 passengers as bus overturns in Punjab’s Adampur

Nearly 40 passengers had a narrow escape as a Hoshiarpur-bound private bus overturned near Jalandhar’s Adampur on Tuesday evening. Both conductor and bus driver fled from the spot after the accident. (HT photoR)

Police said the eyewitnesses claimed that the bus driver was trying to overtake a truck when the bus overturned. Luckily, most passengers received only minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after first-aid.

Police said the bus driver was speeding and driving rashly. Both conductor and bus driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Police are yet to register a case in the matter.