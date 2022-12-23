Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No need to panic, use Covid preventive measures: Vij

No need to panic, use Covid preventive measures: Vij

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 01:12 AM IST

Haryana health minister Anil Vij said that guidelines pertaining to Covid issued by the Central government will be implemented by the state government

No need to panic, use Covid preventive measures: Vij
No need to panic, use Covid preventive measures: Vij
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that there was no need to panic as the state was equipped to tackle any situation, urging the public to follow Covid preventive measures to check the spread of the virulent disease.

Vij said that guidelines pertaining to Covid issued by the Central government will be implemented by the state government.

The minister said tha the state government was completely prepared to face any situation taking into account its past experience from the Covid outbreak.

He said the state government has commissioned pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants in all the hospitals with the capacity of 50 beds. The health minister said they have adequate number of ventilator machines in all the hospitals.

A major issue with the previous Covid wave was testing, but now RT-PCR machines have been installed in every district, he said.

Vij asked people not to panic, urging them to take the Covid preventive measures, such as wearing masks, using hand sanitisers.

Officials said that the state health department will now be able to do an in house whole genome sequencing (WGS) for detecting the variants of the coronavirus in infected individuals.

A WGS lab has been set up with the approval of Central government’s department of biotechnology at Rohtak’s Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU).

“This lab would help us in faster detection of variants of coronavirus and reduce our dependency on Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Delhi,’’ officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out