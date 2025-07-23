Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Tuesday gave Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) members 41 days, till September 1, to become amritdhari (baptised) and start following Sikh Rehat Maryada; otherwise, they will be ousted from the historic Sikh organisation. Only amritdharis can be members of Chief Khalsa Diwan, says jathedar

The directive comes after the CKD members appeared before the Akal Takht to explain allegations that certain members and office-bearers were not amritdhari or do not follow the Sikh code of conduct properly.

Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) president Dr Inderbir Singh, along with 20 executive members, appeared before jathedar Giani Gargaj.

Giani Gargaj said in light of the organisation’s constitution and the Sikh rehat maryada (code of conduct) of Akal Takht, all members of CKD must be amritdhari by September 1.

“Any member not yet Amritdhari or who has deviated from Sikh discipline must rectify this within the given time. Members should desist from dying or curling their beards. Members who did not attend today’s meeting have been ordered to appear at the Akal Takht secretariat on August 1. If any member fails to become amritdhari by September 1, their membership will be terminated. To facilitate this, the Akal Takht Sahib will send panj payaras (five beloved ones) to guide and administer the amrit sanchar (Sikh initiation ceremony),” the jathedar said.

Jathedar also directed CKD to establish schools in Punjab’s border belt focused on promoting Sikh values and offering concessions for children from Sikh families in light of the religious conversion.