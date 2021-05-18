Oxygen quota for private hospitals hiked in Chandigarh

The quota of medical oxygen for private hospitals in Chandigarh has been increased, the UT health department has said.

The daily quota of ‘D’ type cylinders at 10 private Covid-19 hospitals has been hiked from the existing 460 to 625. For mini Covid centres, the same has been increased from 5 to 50.

A press statement issued by the department stated that a team of senior doctors from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Government Multi-specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, visited private and government hospitals in the city to educate the staff about optimum utilisation of oxygen.

A considerable amount of oxygen has been saved by ensuring that there is no leakage in the oxygen pipelines and outlets. The guidelines to maintain the saturation at 94 instead of 100 are followed and by ensuring that the flow of oxygen is correct, as per the requirement of the patients.

“The above series of efforts have resulted in a smooth supply of oxygen in the city. The consumption by some hospitals has considerably reduced because of efforts of optimum utilisation and conservation by check of wastage. Considering availability of sufficient oxygen, the quota of oxygen cylinders fixed for private hospital has been increased,” it adds.

The central government has fixed the daily quota of 20MT of medical oxygen for UT, Chandigarh from M/s INOX Barotiwala. This medical oxygen is being utilised for GMCH-32, GMSH-16 and Sector 48 Covid hospital. Private healthcare institutions are also being catered to from this quota of oxygen. Additionally, three oxygen generation plants have been commissioned recently in these hospitals.