Pak-linked drug syndicate busted in Amritsar, 1 held with 7kg heroin

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a key operative and recovery of 7.1 kg of heroin, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday. The heroin seized by Amritsar police.

The syndicate was allegedly being run by Moga-based Jagpreet Singh alias Jagga, who was in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers.

The arrested accused has been identified as Yasin Mohammed, 22, a resident of Atwa village in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, presently living in Lalru, Mohali. He has a criminal record with cases under the Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), theft, and snatching.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Jagga and Yasin were operating the network together. “Jagga was coordinating with Pakistan-based smugglers, while Yasin handled retrieval and delivery of heroin consignments,” DGP Yadav said, adding that a probe is underway to trace both backward and forward linkages.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Amritsar commissioner of police, said they received a specific input that on Jagga’s directions, Yasin had retrieved a consignment dropped by drone in the Ajnala sector. Acting on the tip-off, police teams launched an operation and arrested Yasin from Wadali in Chheharta with the consignment.

Investigators said Yasin used to deliver the contraband to Jagga, who further supplied it to his contacts in Punjab’s Malwa region. Both the accused had earlier been lodged together in Ludhiana jail, which is where they are believed to have strengthened their criminal nexus.

The CP said more arrests and recoveries are expected as investigations continue. An FIR has been registered under Sections 21C and 25 of the NDPS Act at Chheharta police station.