Panchkula invites applications for cracker sale licence

In preparation for the Diwali festival, the district administration has designated 20 temporary locations and stalls for the sale of green crackers, according to deputy commissioner Yash Garg. To facilitate the sale, applications are being invited for getting temporary licences at the sub-division level. Designated stall locations approved are - Panchkula city: 13 stalls behind the HAFED building parking area; Ramgarh: 2 stalls at Government Senior Secondary School; Barwala: 2 stalls at Government Senior Secondary School,and Raipur Rani: 3 stalls at Netaji Stadium. (HT Photo)

Garg informed that the applications for getting temporary licences in the Panchkula sub-division will be accepted at the office of the sub-divisional officer (civil) in Mini Secretariat, Sector 1, until 2 pm on Saturday. After receiving the applications, a draw will be held at 5 pm on the same day to allocate the licences.

The district administration aims at ensuring a smooth sale of eco-friendly crackers by limiting the stalls to these designated locations.