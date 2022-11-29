Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat man killed, friend injured in attack; 8 booked

Panipat man killed, friend injured in attack; 8 booked

Published on Nov 29, 2022 01:16 AM IST

The police said eight persons have been booked on the complaint of the family members of the deceased on the charges of murder and attempt to murder

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: A 31-year-old man was killed, while another sustained injuries after they were attacked by a group of assailants at Chulakana village of Panipat district, the police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar while the injured, Ashu Kumar has been admitted to a hospital.

The police said eight persons have been booked on the complaint of the family members of the deceased on the charges of murder and attempt to murder.

Niranjan, father of the deceased, said in his complaint to the police that the incident took place on Sunday night when Rakesh along with his friend Ashu was returning from his fields. When they reached near the village bus stop, the accused stopped them and attacked Rakesh and Ashu with sharp-edged weapons and fled the spot.

They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared Rakesh brought dead and Ashu was undergoing treatment.

In-charge of the Samalkha police station Sunil Kumar said a case has been registered against eight persons under Sections 302, 323, 324, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

