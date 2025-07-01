Pension irregularities: Punjab social security dept recovers 173 cr

The Punjab social security department has recovered ₹173.91 crore from accounts of deceased beneficiaries out of the total of 252.30 crore due. As per the official data accessed by HT, the recoveries started after a survey conducted under the ‘Sada Buzurg Saada Maan’ initiative, which identified 67,852 deceased individuals whose accounts were still being credited with the amount of ₹1,500 per month. The survey commenced in December last year. Ferozepur tops the list with ₹ 17.11 crore recoveries, followed by Gurdaspur with ₹ 14.65 crores, Hoshiarpur with ₹ 13.34 crores, Ludhiana with ₹ 12.20 crores and Fazilka with ₹ 11.20 crores,” the data reveals

As per the department’s data, a total of ₹252.30 crore was due for recovery from these wrongful disbursements. “As of June 25 this year, ₹173.91 crores have been recovered. Ferozepur tops the list with ₹17.11 crore recoveries, followed by Gurdaspur with ₹14.65 crores, Hoshiarpur with ₹13.34 crores, Ludhiana with ₹12.20 crores and Fazilka with ₹11.20 crores,” the data reveals.

An official, who is closely involved with the matter stated that the extensive survey was carried out by anganwadi workers across the state. “We are receiving recoveries daily, and the process is ongoing,” the official said, pleading anonymity.

Recently, Baljit Kaur, the minister for social security, women, and child development, said approximately 3.5 million elderly persons, widows, orphaned children, and persons with disabilities in the state are direct beneficiaries of a pension of ₹1,500 per month.