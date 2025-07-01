Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pension irregularities: Punjab social security dept recovers 173 cr

ByMuskan, Sangrur
Jul 01, 2025 08:16 AM IST

As per the department’s data, a total of ₹252.30 crore was due for recovery from these wrongful disbursements.

The Punjab social security department has recovered 173.91 crore from accounts of deceased beneficiaries out of the total of 252.30 crore due. As per the official data accessed by HT, the recoveries started after a survey conducted under the ‘Sada Buzurg Saada Maan’ initiative, which identified 67,852 deceased individuals whose accounts were still being credited with the amount of 1,500 per month. The survey commenced in December last year.

Ferozepur tops the list with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.11 crore recoveries, followed by Gurdaspur with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.65 crores, Hoshiarpur with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.34 crores, Ludhiana with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.20 crores and Fazilka with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.20 crores,” the data reveals
Ferozepur tops the list with 17.11 crore recoveries, followed by Gurdaspur with 14.65 crores, Hoshiarpur with 13.34 crores, Ludhiana with 12.20 crores and Fazilka with 11.20 crores,” the data reveals

As per the department’s data, a total of 252.30 crore was due for recovery from these wrongful disbursements. “As of June 25 this year, 173.91 crores have been recovered. Ferozepur tops the list with 17.11 crore recoveries, followed by Gurdaspur with 14.65 crores, Hoshiarpur with 13.34 crores, Ludhiana with 12.20 crores and Fazilka with 11.20 crores,” the data reveals.

An official, who is closely involved with the matter stated that the extensive survey was carried out by anganwadi workers across the state. “We are receiving recoveries daily, and the process is ongoing,” the official said, pleading anonymity.

Recently, Baljit Kaur, the minister for social security, women, and child development, said approximately 3.5 million elderly persons, widows, orphaned children, and persons with disabilities in the state are direct beneficiaries of a pension of 1,500 per month. 

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Pension irregularities: Punjab social security dept recovers 173 cr
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On