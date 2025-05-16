Phagwara: Pvt varsity Sudanese student objects to female friends’ harassment, stabbed to death

A 24-year-old Sudanese national, who was a student of a Lovely Professional University (LPU), was stabbed to death, while his cousin suffered critical injuries at Maheru village on Jalandhar-Phagwara road. Mohamed Wada, the Sudanese national who was stabbed to death. (HT Photo)

The accused were arrested and identified as Abdul Ahadh, Kuwar Amar Partap Singh, Aditya Garg, Mohammed Shoaib, Sushank alias Shaggy, and Yash Vardhan Rajput, all in their 20s. All the accused were students of B Pharmacy and MBA and were residing in private accommodations outside the varsity.

The incident happened around 4 am when the deceased, identified as Mohamed Wada, a student of B Pharmacy, along with his friends, were roaming outside the university near the law gate. The deceased was residing at a paying guest accommodation outside the varsity.

His cousin, identified as Ahmed Mohamed Nour, is admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Nour, an MBA student.

Nour, in his complaint to the police, stated that as many as six students attacked them with sharp-edged weapons when they tried to stop them from harassing their female friends.

Nour added that they were returning to their PG along with their two Sudanese female students in the wee hours on Thursday when the accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, started misbehaving and asking for their female friends’ mobile numbers.

“When Mohamed Wada and I tried to intervene, the accused started having heated agreements with us. They attacked us with knives and other sharp-edged weapons and stabbed us in the chest,” the complainant said.

Mohamed Wada was rushed to the local hospital, where he was declared dead. Police said the Sudan embassy and the family of the deceased were being informed.

Nour said his cousin was in the last year of the B Pharmacy. “The last rites of Wada will be conducted in Punjab only after his family’s nod. Our several cousins stay in Jalandhar,” he said.

Superintendent of police (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said all the six accused, involved in the murder, have been arrested within hours of the crime.

SP Bhatti added that the case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 190 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 191(3) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused at Satnampura police station.

“After getting information about the crime, the police teams rushed to the spot and tracked the movement of the accused to Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh and arrested them,” SP Bhati added.