Proclaimed offender in narco-terror financing case surrenders in J&K court

A proclaimed offender and notorious absconding narcotic trafficker wanted by the SIA on Wednesday surrendered before the UAPA court in Srinagar. Javed Ahmad Thakkar was sent to Central Jail Srinagar.

Police termed the surrender as a major breakthrough and identified the proclaimed offender as Javed Ahmad Thakkar, alias Raja Thakkar of Barhon Thanamandi, Rajouri. “He (Thakkar) was wanted in a narco-terrorist financing case. He surrendered before the special UAPA court in Srinagar,” the police spokesman said.

Giving details, the spokesman said in a case being investigated by the Kashmir SIA, one proclaimed offender among five others has surrendered before the special court designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar. “The absconder, a declared proclaimed offender, was evading arrest for the past one year against whom the investigation agency had after getting him declared a proclaimed offender initiated proceedings for the attachment of his moveable/immoveable property before the special court,” the spokesman said adding that the SIA through sustained efforts and legal action made compelling circumstances for the accused proclaimed offender to give up the chase and surrender before the agency.

“The proclaimed offender has been sent to Srinagar central jail for further legal action.” The spokesman said the investigation agency has so far arrested six accused persons and chargesheeted them before the special court.

“Of the remaining involved accused persons, six, including the one who surrendered, have since been declared as proclaimed offenders. The investigation in respect of the remaining involved accused persons is on,” the spokesman said.