Protest in C’garh’s Durg, Bhilai over Sikh man’s death in attack

Durg : A bandh was observed in Durg and Bhilai cities of Chhattisgarh on Monday over the death of a 32-year-old Sikh man who was thrashed by a group of men last week. A bandh was observed in Durg and Bhilai cities of Chhattisgarh on Monday over the death of a 32-year-old Sikh man who was thrashed by a group of men last week

Business establishments were shut in the two cities till late afternoon during the bandh called by the Chhattisgarh Sikh Panchayat to protest against the alleged murder.

Malkeet Singh was allegedly thrashed by a group of persons at ITI grounds under Khursipar police station area of Durg district on the intervening night of September 15 and 16. The victim succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital, police said.

Four persons were arrested and a teenage boy was detained on Saturday in connection with the offence, they said.

While the exact reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained, the deceased man’s family members have alleged that he was beaten up when he raised pro-India slogans while watching the film “Gadar-2” on his mobile phone along with a friend.

