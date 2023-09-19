News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protest in C’garh’s Durg, Bhilai over Sikh man’s death in attack

Protest in C’garh’s Durg, Bhilai over Sikh man’s death in attack

ByPress Trust of India
Sep 19, 2023 01:08 AM IST

A bandh was observed in Durg and Bhilai cities of Chhattisgarh on Monday over the death of a 32-year-old Sikh man who was thrashed by a group of men last week

Durg : A bandh was observed in Durg and Bhilai cities of Chhattisgarh on Monday over the death of a 32-year-old Sikh man who was thrashed by a group of men last week.

A bandh was observed in Durg and Bhilai cities of Chhattisgarh on Monday over the death of a 32-year-old Sikh man who was thrashed by a group of men last week
A bandh was observed in Durg and Bhilai cities of Chhattisgarh on Monday over the death of a 32-year-old Sikh man who was thrashed by a group of men last week

Business establishments were shut in the two cities till late afternoon during the bandh called by the Chhattisgarh Sikh Panchayat to protest against the alleged murder.

Malkeet Singh was allegedly thrashed by a group of persons at ITI grounds under Khursipar police station area of Durg district on the intervening night of September 15 and 16. The victim succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital, police said.

Four persons were arrested and a teenage boy was detained on Saturday in connection with the offence, they said.

While the exact reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained, the deceased man’s family members have alleged that he was beaten up when he raised pro-India slogans while watching the film “Gadar-2” on his mobile phone along with a friend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out