Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pulse Polio Campaign: 5-day immunisation drive kicks off today in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Pulse Polio Campaign: 5-day immunisation drive kicks off today in Ludhiana

During the immunisation drive in Ludhiana, about 1,500 teams, including 1,322 door-to-door teams, 57 transit teams and 121 mobile teams, would visit 8,60,912 houses to administer pulse polio
Presiding over a meeting, Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik informed the officials of health department and multiple other departments that during the immunisation drive , children from 0 to 5 years of age would be administered pulse polio drops. (HT FILE)
Presiding over a meeting, Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik informed the officials of health department and multiple other departments that during the immunisation drive , children from 0 to 5 years of age would be administered pulse polio drops. (HT FILE)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 11:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A five-day Sub-National Immunisation Drive (SNID) of the Pulse Polio Campaign will be held from June 19 to 23, covering 3,52,765 children in the district.

Presiding over a meeting, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik informed the officials of health department and multiple other departments that during the campaign, children from 0 to 5 years of age would be administered polio drops. About 1,500 teams, including 1,322 door-to-door teams, 57 transit teams and 121 mobile teams, would visit 8,60,912 houses, she said.

“3,334 health workers, led by 335 supervisors, would achieve the target,” she said, adding that during these five days, permanent camps would be set up at various selected places to cover maximum number of beneficiaries.

She said that the war against polio could be won only with the cooperation of people.

Mounting Covid cases in the neighbouring states

Malik expressed concern over the reports of increasing Covid cases in the neighbouring states and directed the health department to increase its sampling, and also set up mega vaccination camps at various places in the district.

She also appealed to the residents, who have taken the first dose of Covid-19, to get their second dose immediately.

The DC asked the health department to pay special attention to the high-risk migrant population by visiting the construction sites and brick kilns.

On this occasion, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, district immunization officer Manisha Khanna, senior medical officer (SMO) and other officials were present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out