Pulse Polio Campaign: 5-day immunisation drive kicks off today in Ludhiana
A five-day Sub-National Immunisation Drive (SNID) of the Pulse Polio Campaign will be held from June 19 to 23, covering 3,52,765 children in the district.
Presiding over a meeting, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik informed the officials of health department and multiple other departments that during the campaign, children from 0 to 5 years of age would be administered polio drops. About 1,500 teams, including 1,322 door-to-door teams, 57 transit teams and 121 mobile teams, would visit 8,60,912 houses, she said.
“3,334 health workers, led by 335 supervisors, would achieve the target,” she said, adding that during these five days, permanent camps would be set up at various selected places to cover maximum number of beneficiaries.
She said that the war against polio could be won only with the cooperation of people.
Mounting Covid cases in the neighbouring states
Malik expressed concern over the reports of increasing Covid cases in the neighbouring states and directed the health department to increase its sampling, and also set up mega vaccination camps at various places in the district.
She also appealed to the residents, who have taken the first dose of Covid-19, to get their second dose immediately.
The DC asked the health department to pay special attention to the high-risk migrant population by visiting the construction sites and brick kilns.
On this occasion, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, district immunization officer Manisha Khanna, senior medical officer (SMO) and other officials were present.
