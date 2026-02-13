Punjab: Bajwa challenges SC panel notice in HC

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, challenging the February 9 notice of the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes over his alleged objectionable remarks on the state cabinet minister, Harbhajan Singh ETO. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, challenging the February 9 notice of the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes over his alleged objectionable remarks on the state cabinet minister, Harbhajan Singh ETO

Bajwa has sought quashing of the commission’s notice, terming it illegal, arbitrary, unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. He also sought quashing of other consequential proceedings.

The controversy arose after Bajwa, while accusing the minister of corruption, said the Congress would take action against him after coming to power. “Jehda pehlaan band vajaanda reha, ehda band assi vajaavange (We will take to task the one who used to be a band player),” Bajwa had said. Responding to the remark, the minister had said that his father was a band member to support the family and that the remarks reflected Bajwa’s “elitist and anti-dalit mindset.”

On February 9, the SC commission had initiated suo motu proceedings and sought Bajwa’s response by February 11. It also sought details about the incident from the Amritsar police. Bajwa could not appear before the commission on February 11 so the proceedings have been deferred for February 26.

The plea mentioned, “Commission chairperson Jasvir Singh Garhi publicly commented on Bajwa by pre-judging the speech and publicised the proceedings and made statements favouring the minister.”

The plea also called for initiation of disciplinary, administrative or statutory action against Garhi for “abuse of office, colourable exercise of power and violation of statutory duties”.

The plea alleges that Garhi didn’t issue any notice to the petitioner and didn’t give him an opportunity to rebut the allegations levelled by the minister.

“The commission appears not to be acting in a judicial manner, but targeting the petitioner for political gains, which violates principles of natural justice,” the plea added. The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing next week.